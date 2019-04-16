DGCA holds meeting with airlines; to continue monitoring airfare movement on daily basis

Aviation regulator DGCA will continue to monitor airfare movements on a daily basis and also engage with airline for appropriate action, a senior official said Tuesday amid concerns over rising ticket prices.

With crisis-hit Jet Airways drastically curtailing its operations, there has been an adverse impact on the number of flights being operated on various routes. As concerns persist on higher air ticket prices, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of airlines, the official said.

Airlines were advised to continue to monitor at their level and provide information to the DGCA to keep fares low as far as possible, he noted.

“Airlines representative also intimated DGCA that they have removed the few Higher Buckets from sale and offering tickets to passengers in lower fare buckets.

“DGCA will continue to monitor fare movement on daily basis and engage with airline for appropriate action,” the official added.