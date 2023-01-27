scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Go First fined Rs 10 lakh for leaving behind over 50 passengers at Bengaluru airport

DGCA, GO Firsst airlineGo First 's G8-116 flight from Bangalore to Delhi left behind 55 passengers in a coach at Bangalore airport (File)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Friday imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Go First in connection with an incident wherein  a Delhi-bound flight left behind 55 passengers at the Bangalore airport on January 9, news agency PTI reported.

In a statement, the aviation regulator said, “The airline failed to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger/cargo handling.”

“Perusal of (the) reply of Go First reveals that there was improper communication, coordination between terminal coordinator, commercial staff and crew regarding (the) boarding of passengers in the aircraft,” it said.

Soon after the incident, the aviation regulator had sent GovFirst a showcause notice.

On January 9, a Go First flight G8116 (Bengaluru to Delhi) departed at 6:30 am without 55 passengers, who were left behind on the bus. The passengers had their boarding passes and checked-in their luggage but were left stranded at the tarmac. The incident came to light after passengers, who were left behind, tweeted about it. Based on those and media reports, the DGCA sought reply from the airline.

The aviation regulator earlier said that the standard operating procedures were not followed and that led to such a situation.

“As per regulations, the concerned airline is responsible to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger/cargo handling and also ensure that all the ground handling staff engaged in passenger handling undergo periodic soft skill training for sensitisation, courtesy, behaviour and procedures for assisting the passengers,” it had said in the statement.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 17:16 IST
