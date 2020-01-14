DGCA gives IndiGo time till May 31 to replace P&W engines

Prompted by multiple incidents of engine shut-downs, the DGCA had earlier directed IndiGo to replace both low-pressure-turbine (LPT) engines of its 97 Airbus A320neos fitted with P&W engines by January 31, 2020. Prompted by multiple incidents of engine shut-downs, the DGCA had earlier directed IndiGo to replace both low-pressure-turbine (LPT) engines of its 97 Airbus A320neos fitted with P&W engines by January 31, 2020.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday decided to extend the deadline for IndiGo to replace all unmodified Pratt and Whitney (P&W) engines on A320neo aircraft from January 31 to May 31.

Prompted by multiple incidents of engine shut-downs, the DGCA had earlier directed IndiGo to replace both low-pressure-turbine (LPT) engines of its 97 Airbus A320neos fitted with P&W engines by January 31, 2020. The extension came after IndiGo submitted a plan to the regulator requesting time till June-end to procure and replace 135 engines. Mitigation measures will be put in place until the replacement exercise is completed, DGCA said.

IndiGo has already placed at least one modified engine in each of its A320neo fleet, a DGCA statement said. “As per the initial count a total number of 120 modified engines were required to be placed on the fleet of M/s IndiGo, however, this number is likely to be about 135,” DGCA said. The regulator expects that around 70 per cent of the airline’s A320neo fleet’s engines will be modified by the end of this month.

DGCA also directed that aircraft with unmodified engines in IndiGo’s fleet will not be allowed to fly after May 31. —FE

