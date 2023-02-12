scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Advertisement

DGCA fines AIX Connect Rs 20 lakh, suspends head trainer

The AIX Connect spokesperson said that the airline took immediate corrective action in coordination with the DGCA, and additional simulator training sessions were implemented to address the gap.

DGCA, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Tata Group, AirAsia India, AIX Connect, Business news, Indian express, Current AffairsOf late, DGCA has imposed penalties on various Indian airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, and Go First. The Tata Group is in the process of merging AIX Connect with Air India Express, the low-cost arm of Air India.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has fined Tata Group’s no-frills carrier AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) Rs 20 lakh and suspended the airline’s head of training for three months for failing to conduct a few mandatory exercises during pilot proficiency and instrument rating checks.
Additionally, the DGCA has slapped a fine of Rs 3 lakh each on eight designated examiners of the airline, taking the total fine imposed on the carrier and its executives to Rs 44 lakh.

“A surveillance inspection of M/s Air Asia (India) Ltd was carried out by DGCA during 23.11.2022 to 25.11.2022. During the inspection, DGCA team observed that a few mandatory exercises of the pilots of M/s Air Asia (India) Ltd were not done during Pilot Proficiency Check/Instrument Rating check(which is an International Civil Aviation Organization requirement) as per schedule, resulting in violation of DGCA regulations,” the DGCA said.

The AIX Connect spokesperson said that the airline took immediate corrective action in coordination with the DGCA, and additional simulator training sessions were implemented to address the gap.

“Nonetheless, we are reviewing the DGCA order and are considering making an appeal as per available regulatory provisions,” the spokesperson said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
English words from Greek and Roman mythology: How many do you know?
English words from Greek and Roman mythology: How many do you know?
Adani’s defence footprint: Small arms, UAVs, and more
Adani’s defence footprint: Small arms, UAVs, and more
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithi...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithi...
Know Your City: Pune restaurant with same menu since 1878 is defying rule...
Know Your City: Pune restaurant with same menu since 1878 is defying rule...

Following the inspection, the DGCA issued show-cause notices to the airline’s accountable manager, head of training and all designated examiners asking why enforcement action should not be taken against them for “lack of oversight of their regulatory obligations”.

Of late, DGCA has imposed penalties on various Indian airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, and Go First. The Tata Group is in the process of merging AIX Connect with Air India Express, the low-cost arm of Air India.

According to the carrier, there is “no deviation from the safety margins” necessary for its operations. “Additionally, we had already conducted these exercises as part of simulator training done beyond the mandated regulatory training requirements,” the carrier’s spokesperson said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-02-2023 at 04:11 IST
Next Story

2,132 cases disposed of at Lok Adalat

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close