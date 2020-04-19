Refrain from booking tickets, no decision yet on commencing flight operations: DGCA to airlines

All private Indian airlines, including Vistara and AirAsia India, are currently taking bookings on select flights from May 4. (Representational) All private Indian airlines, including Vistara and AirAsia India, are currently taking bookings on select flights from May 4. (Representational)

Coronavirus (Covid-19): Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday directed airlines to stop taking bookings post the lockdown. Issuing a circular in this regard, the DGCA said that no decision has been taken to resume passenger flights from May 4 and that airlines should refrain from booking tickets.

“All airlines are hereby directed to refrain from booking tickets… Further, the airlines may note that they shall be given sufficient notice and time for restarting operations.”, the circular reads.

All private Indian airlines, including Vistara and AirAsia India, are currently taking bookings on select flights from May 4, but national carrier Air India has stopped taking bookings on all flights a day after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s “advise”.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations. Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the Government.@MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia @AAI_Official — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 18, 2020

“Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the government,” the minister added.

On April 16, the Ministry of Civil Aviation stated that travellers can ask airlines for full refunds if the bookings were done during the first phase of the lockdown for travel up to May 3.

The first phase of the lockdown imposed in the country in view of the coronavirus outbreak was from March 25 to April 14 and the second phase that started on April 15 will end on May 3.

All domestic and international commercial passenger flight operations have been suspended during the lockdown period. However, cargo flights and special flights authorised by aviation regulator DGCA have been permitted to operate during this period.

