DGCA did not find ‘any major significant finding or safety violation’: SpiceJet

July 26, 2022 12:23:23 pm
Domestic airline SpiceJet Tuesday said aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) carried out a series of spot checks on all of its operating aircraft and did not find “any major significant finding or safety violation”.
In an official release, SpiceJet said the Ministry of Civil Aviation has also informed Parliament about the spot checks and findings.
“A series of spot checks were carried out recently on all operating aircraft of M/s Spicejet from 9th July 2022 to 13th July 2022. A total of 53 spot checks were carried out on 48 aircraft which did not find any major significant finding or safety violation,(sic),” SpiceJet quoted the aviation ministry as saying in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.
This comes after a series of technical glitches were reported in SpiceJet aircarfts since over a month. On July 5, a Dubai-bound airplane of SpiceJet from Delhi was diverted to Karachi in Pakistan after the pilots noticed an unusual fuel reduction in one of the fuel tanks of the plane. Later, it was found that an indicator light was malfunctioning.
In another incident, an airplane flying from Kandla to Mumbai, made a priority landing after the outer pane of its windshield cracked at 23,000 feet.
The SpiceJet said the civil aviation ministry, over a question on flight diversion to Karachi, said, “Cabin crew did not declare an emergency. Post landing check and inspection at Karachi did not reveal fuel leak.”
The airlines claimed that 10 defects or malfunctions were identified by the DGCA and all the issues have been rectified.
“I am happy that the findings of the various checks carried out by the DGCA on our fleet have been made public by the government,” Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet was quoted in the release as saying.
Spicejet shares have witnessed a steep decline of over 30 per cent so far in this financial year.
