scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

DGCA did not find ‘any major significant finding or safety violation’: SpiceJet

The airlines claimed that 10 defects or malfunctions were identified by the DGCA and all the issues have been rectified.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 12:23:23 pm
SpiceJet airlines have reported several technical glitches in the past few days. (Representational Express file photo)

Domestic airline SpiceJet Tuesday said aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) carried out a series of spot checks on all of its operating aircraft and did not find “any major significant finding or safety violation”.

In an official release, SpiceJet said the Ministry of Civil Aviation has also informed Parliament about the spot checks and findings.

“A series of spot checks were carried out recently on all operating aircraft of M/s Spicejet from 9th July 2022 to 13th July 2022. A total of 53 spot checks were carried out on 48 aircraft which did not find any major significant finding or safety violation,(sic),” SpiceJet quoted the aviation ministry as saying in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

This comes after a series of technical glitches were reported in SpiceJet aircarfts since over a month. On July 5, a Dubai-bound airplane of SpiceJet from Delhi was diverted to Karachi in Pakistan after the pilots noticed an unusual fuel reduction in one of the fuel tanks of the plane. Later, it was found that an indicator light was malfunctioning.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer periodPremium
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer period
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?Premium
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...Premium
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in PunjabPremium
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab

In another incident, an airplane flying from Kandla to Mumbai, made a priority landing after the outer pane of its windshield cracked at 23,000 feet.

Also read: |7 in 17 days: Frequency of malfunctions on SpiceJet flights a cause for concern

The SpiceJet said the civil aviation ministry, over a question on flight diversion to Karachi, said,  “Cabin crew did not declare an emergency. Post landing check and inspection at Karachi did not reveal fuel leak.”

The airlines claimed that 10 defects or malfunctions were identified by the DGCA and all the issues have been rectified.

Also Read |SpiceJet snags: One lands in Pakistan, another has a windshield crack

“I am happy that the findings of the various checks carried out by the DGCA on our fleet have been made public by the government,” Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet was quoted in the release as saying.

Spicejet shares have witnessed a steep decline of over 30 per cent so far in this financial year.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Kargil Vijay Diwas: ‘We had all odds against us… were not prepared’
From The Archives

Kargil Vijay Diwas: ‘We had all odds against us… were not prepared’

Premium
Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Vengsarkar may lose voting right in Mumbai Cricket Association

Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Vengsarkar may lose voting right in Mumbai Cricket Association

Never slowed, walked away from investing in India: Adani

Never slowed, walked away from investing in India: Adani

On hunger strike in Tihar jail, Yasin Malik put on IV fluid

On hunger strike in Tihar jail, Yasin Malik put on IV fluid

Uddhav likens Sena rebels to 'rotten leaves'

Uddhav likens Sena rebels to 'rotten leaves'

Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab

Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab

Premium
Rajya Sabha to discuss Weapons of Mass Destruction Bill today
Live Updates

Rajya Sabha to discuss Weapons of Mass Destruction Bill today

Mangaluru: Mob enters pub, disperses students' farewell party

Mangaluru: Mob enters pub, disperses students' farewell party

‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots
Her SOS

‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode

Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’

Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement