DGCA conducts special safety audit of IndiGo over engine issues

Budget carrier IndiGo confirmed Wednesday that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is conducting a special safety audit of the airlines’ operations and engineering, along with the annual main base audit.

“We’ve received a limited number of show cause notices and we have responded accordingly,” the airlines was quoted as saying by ANI.

The aviation regulator had issued a showcause notice to IndiGo’s chief operating officer and engineering head over problems faced by the engines, PTI reported. Indian carriers including IndiGo and GoAir have Pratt & Whitney-powered Airbus A320 neo aircraft and the engines have been facing issues since their induction in the fleet three years ago.

Director General B S Bhullar said the DGCA carries out a detailed audit of all airlines at least once a year.

“We conduct detailed audit of all airlines at least once in a year. (Audit of) IndiGo is this month…some other one (airline) in June. Every audit involves some action,” Bhullar was quoted as saying by PTI.