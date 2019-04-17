DGCA conducts special safety audit of IndiGo over engine issues

Toggle Menu
Indian carriers including IndiGo and GoAir have Pratt & Whitney-powered Airbus A320 neo planes and the engines have been facing issues since their induction in the fleet three years ago.

According to PTI, the aviation regulator DGCA had issued a showcause notice to IndiGo’s chief operating officer and engineering head over problems faced by the engines.

Budget carrier IndiGo confirmed Wednesday that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is conducting a special safety audit of the airlines’ operations and engineering, along with the annual main base audit.

“We’ve received a limited number of show cause notices and we have responded accordingly,” the airlines was quoted as saying by ANI.

Director General B S Bhullar said the DGCA carries out a detailed audit of all airlines at least once a year.

“We conduct detailed audit of all airlines at least once in a year. (Audit of) IndiGo is this month…some other one (airline) in June. Every audit involves some action,” Bhullar was quoted as saying by PTI.

