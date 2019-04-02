DGCA clears summer schedule of Jet Airways only for April

Cash-strapped Jet Airways’ lenders may have taken control of the airline in an effort to turn the carrier around but operational concerns continue to cloud the airline with a majority of its fleet remaining grounded due to non-payment of dues to lessors.

Owing to only a partial availability of its fleet, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved Jet Airways’ summer schedule just for the month of April. A senior DGCA official told The Indian Express that the number of flights that Jet Airways operates in April will be “quite less than last April due to less availability of aircraft”. As per industry estimates, Jet is currently operating 37 planes out of a total fleet of 119, including 18 Boeing 737 aircraft — which is the workhorse of the airline’s domestic and short-haul international operations.

The exercise to approve only a part of the airline’s schedule was undertaken by the DGCA for the winter schedule as well. The schedule was cleared in two parts, the latter of which was approved after the regulator assurance from the airline on availability of sufficient capacity and manpower. In January, too, the DGCA had asked the Jet Airways if it would be able to maintain its schedule’s integrity. The DGCA publishes airline schedules — winter schedule from October-end to March-end and summer schedule from March-end to October-end — and constantly monitors the airline’s schedules if they are able to meet it.

In response to a set of queries sent by The Indian Express, a Jet Airways spokesperson said: “The DGCA has approved Jet Airways’ schedule for the month of April 2019. The airline is currently operating a curtailed schedule having proactively adjusted its operations given the interim non-availability of some aircraft in its fleet. However, Jet Airways remains confident of successfully resolving the interim situation and is making all efforts to reinstate its network and operations to its earlier levels over the course of the next few weeks.”

“There has been a significant reduction in capacity from Indian market in March, which has definitely led to fares going up as a result of demand-supply mismatch. March and April could be first months after years when passenger growth takes a break. Jet Airways resolution has been in the pipeline for a while and even if it happens at the earliest, the aircraft will not be back next day,” said Ameya Joshi, a former aviation industry professional dealing with network planning.

For the summer schedule, Jet has been cleared to operate flights on routes such as Delhi-Amritsar, Delhi-Pune, Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Mumbai-Bengaluru and international routes such as Mumbai-Singapore, Mumbai-Bangkok, Mumbai-Amsterdam, Mumbai-Paris, Delhi-Singapore, Delhi-London, Delhi-Kathmandu among others. Joshi, founder of aviation analysis blog NetworkThoughts, pointed out that while the DGCA had approved Jet’s schedule only till April 25, it had not barred booking of flights beyond that date. Jet Airways has also been facing the brunt on the human resource side with a group of pilots threatening to strike if their salaries were not cleared. The airline’s CEO Vinay Dube, in a letter to employees last week, said that the company was clearing the salary dues for December 2018 and noted that the airline was working on raising additional funds on an urgent basis.

Last Monday, Jet’s founder Naresh Goyal stepped down from the airline’s board as chairman enabling lenders to extend Rs 1,500 crore funding support and initiate a bidding process to rope in a new investor to run the airline.