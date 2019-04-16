DGCA asked airlines to reduce fares to ‘reasonable level’ on 10 routes: Civil Aviation Secy

Amid concerns over rising ticket prices in the backdrop of crisis-hit Jet Airways drastically curtailing operations, aviation regulator DGCA has asked airlines to reduce fares to ‘reasonable levels’ on at least 10 high-density routes, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola told PTI. The Civil Aviation Ministry will also convene a meeting of airlines, airport representatives over capacity expansion, airfare issues on April 18, Kharola further informed.

There has been an adverse impact on the number of flights being operated in various routes following Jet Airways drastically curtailing its operations. Subsequently, the DGCA earlier today held a meeting with representatives of airlines, an official had told PTI. Airlines were advised to continue to monitor at their level and provide information to the DGCA to keep fares low as far as possible, he noted.

Earlier in the day, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu had called for a review of issues related to struggling Jet Airways, including rising fares and flight cancellations. “Directed Secretary @MoCA_GoI to review issues related to Jet Airways, especially increasing fares, flight cancellations etc,” Prabhu said in a tweet.