scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month

The service will use equipment from Viasat, a U.S.-based satellite broadband provider.“It’s always struck me that when we fly, we fly to connect,” Bastian told The Associated Press in an interview. “But when we’re in the sky, we disconnect.

Customers will need an account in Delta’s SkyMiles frequent-flyer program, which is free to join, to use the Wi-Fi service. (File)
Listen to this article
Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Delta Air Lines will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in February, CEO Ed Bastian announced Thursday at the CES technology trade show.

Bastian said by the end of the year, the airline will outfit more than 700 planes with high-speed, satellite-based broadband service from T-Mobile. It plans to expand free Wi-Fi to international and Delta Connection flights by the end of 2024.

The service will use equipment from Viasat, a U.S.-based satellite broadband provider.“It’s always struck me that when we fly, we fly to connect,” Bastian told The Associated Press in an interview. “But when we’re in the sky, we disconnect.

”Many airlines are upgrading internet access on their planes so passengers can stay connected or stream entertainment on their electronic devices, but they usually have to pay for it. New York-based JetBlue Airways already provides free Wi-Fi service to passengers, but Delta’s announcement puts it ahead of its largest rivals: American, United and Southwest.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
The judicial pendency question: How to lighten the court’s load
The judicial pendency question: How to lighten the court’s load

“People want to be connected, and the fact that airlines can’t connect in the sky is something that I felt we had to figure out,” Bastian said, noting that the rollout of the $1 billion project was accelerated by the pandemic-triggered shutdowns in 2020, when most of the airline’s planes were grounded.

Customers will need an account in Delta’s SkyMiles frequent-flyer program, which is free to join, to use the Wi-Fi service. There is no limit on the number of devices passengers can connect to the inflight Wi-Fi. More than 500 planes will have the free service as of Feb. 1.

Delta’s announcement at CES comes on the heels of Southwest Airlines canceling 15,000 flights around Christmas and leaving holiday travelers stranded around the U.S.The disruptions started with a winter storm and snowballed when Southwest’s ancient crew-scheduling technology failed.

Advertisement

Bastian declined to comment on his rival’s issues but said Delta for “many years” has invested in its scheduling technology.“And we are continuing to improve the ability for crews to connect efficiently with the airplane,” he said.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 11:24 IST
Next Story

Republican Kevin McCarthy elected US House Speaker in 15th attempt

  • Tags:
  • US
New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close