Delhi-Moscow Air India flight returns midway after pilot found positive

Around two-and-a-half hours after taking off from Delhi early Saturday, an Air India plane headed for Moscow for repatriation mission was asked to turn back to the capital. The reason: The national carrier’s ground team realised that one of its pilots onboard the aircraft had tested positive for coronavirus. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has opened an investigation into the incident and a senior government official said there was a “lapse” on part of the airline personnel responsible for checking the test reports of the crew members.

“Air India this morning, recalled its aircraft operating Delhi-Moscow without passengers; immediately when it was noticed that one of the cockpit crew had tested positive in the pre flight Covid test. On return, immediately after landing all cockpit and cabin crew have been tested and all laid down medical precautions are being taken to ensure their health and safety. Another aircraft has taken off today to operate the Vande Bharat flight Moscow to Delhi,” an airline spokesperson said.

Air India has been testing all of its crew members prior to rostering them for duties on the Vande Bharat mission, under which 45,000 Indian citizens have been brought home from foreign countries. The airline tests around 300 crew members every day in Delhi ahead of their flights. In this case, according to airline sources, the pre-flight check personnel failed to scrutinise the said pilot’s report and deemed him fit to fly. The aircraft — an Airbus A320 — had departed from Delhi around 7.15am for Moscow and returned back to Delhi by 12.30pm.

Last month, five of Air India’s pilots were tested positive in Mumbai during their pre-flight Covid-19 tests but all of them later turned out to be false positives.

