Delhi HC adjourns plea seeking relief to Jet Airways passengers till May 1

The Delhi High Court Wednesday adjourned the hearing to May 1 on an application seeking relief to Jet Airways passengers who bought tickets in advance. The court also observed that the petition was filed for publicity as the contents of the PIL was released to the press before it came up for hearing.

Advertising

The application filed by activist Bejon Kumar Misra on Monday had sought directions to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to adopt prompt redressal mechanism for all affected passengers to access full refund of air tickets with reasonable compensation or arrange alternative mode of travel for them to reach their destination as an emergency exercise.

The plea said, “It is common knowledge that all competitor airlines have exorbitantly increased their airfares and the toothless and vulnerable consumers are constrained to suffer not only in terms of money but also in terms of mental harassment of unprecedented scale.” Citing media report, it said more than Rs 360 crore of the passengers/consumers hard earned money is under threat due to non-refund of ticket value.

“The passengers have to not only purchase alternative tickets at highly exorbitant cost, but also go through lots of anxieties and mental agony. This has resulted in profiteering by other airlines at the cost of the passengers and till date no relief has been announced by the respondents (Ministry and DGCA).

After months of uncertainty, Jet Airways announced a temporary suspension of its operations on April 17 as it failed to receive emergency funds from lenders. A day after the airline suspended operations, hundreds of employees gathered in the national capital seeking measures to revive the carrier, which has been in operation for nearly 26 years.

(With PTI inputs)