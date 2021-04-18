Delhi govt files complaint against 4 airlines over passengers from Maharashtra

The order stated that passengers who are found without a negative report will have to remain in quarantine for 14 days. (File Photo)

The Delhi government has filed complaints against four airlines — Indigo, Spice Jet, Vistara and AirAsia — for allegedly carrying passengers from Maharashtra without valid RT-PCR tests. Earlier this month, as the upward climb of cases continued, the government had ordered that a negative RT-PCR report (not older than 72 hours) was mandatory for patients travelling from Maharashtra to Delhi.

The order stated that passengers who are found without a negative report will have to remain in quarantine for 14 days.

“The Delhi government noted that it has been observed that a large number of passengers fly from Maharashtra to Delhi without a valid RT-PCR report,” a statement issued by the government said.

The Delhi Police is yet to file FIRs in the matter.

An official statement from IndiGo said it had not “received any FIR against it as is being reported in certain media channels”. The AirAsia India Spokesperson said, “AirAsia India confirms that we are in compliance with guidelines and protocols issued by the respective regulatory bodies. We would also like to clarify that we have not received any information from any authority on this matter.”

The other two airlines were not available for comment.