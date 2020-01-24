Follow Us:
Friday, January 24, 2020

IndiGo to start daily flights on Delhi-Bangkok route from Mar 29

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, said, "The ease and cost-efficiency of traveling to Thailand for an international vacation from India will be the growth driver for the route.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: January 24, 2020 7:37:32 pm
Bengaluru: IndiGo pilot 'off-rostered' after woman passenger claims harassment and jail threat Currently, IndiGo has daily flights to Bangkok from five Indian cities – Kolkata, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Mumbai and Chennai. (Representational image)

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Friday said it will start daily flights on the Delhi-Bangkok route from March 29, making Thailand’s capital city the 14th international destination in its network to be connected with New Delhi.

Currently, IndiGo has daily flights to Bangkok from five Indian cities – Kolkata, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Mumbai and Chennai.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, said,”The ease and cost-efficiency of travelling to Thailand for an international vacation from India will be the growth driver for the route.

“Our new route will complement the Thai government’s proactive measures to promote Bangkok as a leisure destination.”

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 24: Latest News

Advertisement