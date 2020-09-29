scorecardresearch
Delhi airport’s T2 to resume operations from October 1

The number of air traffic movements will be limited to 96 — 48 arrivals and departures each per day. The number will increase to 180 by the end of October.

Written by Ashna Butani | New Delhi | September 29, 2020 6:03:27 am
indigo flights, indigo, indigo flights delhi, delhi bound indigo flights, indigo flights from delhi, indigo flights to delhi, delhi indigo flights, igi airport, indigo, indira gandhi international airport, terminal 2IGI airport’s Terminal 2. (File)

After being shut for six months, IGI’s Terminal 2 is restart operations from October 1. The terminal will reopen in phases and the number of flights will increase gradually, said an official of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

An IndiGo flight to Srinagar will take-off at 6:25 am on October 1. A DIAL official said, “Passengers are required to make use of e-boarding facilities so that the process is contactless.” 162 housekeeping personnel are deployed to ensure the premises are being sanitised round the clock.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL, said, “Delhi Airport is all set to reopen for domestic flight operations at T2 after a six-month shutdown. We would like to assure passengers that at Delhi airport, they would be in a safe and healthy environment. We have implemented several measures at the airport to ensure passenger safety without compromising their comfort and experience. Our teams have worked round the clock to sanitize the vast terminal. DIAL will continue its awareness drive by educating and encouraging passengers to maintain social distance while at the airport.”

