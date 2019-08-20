Delhi Airport: IndiGo, SpiceJet to shift operations to T3

Budget carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet, which together account for about two-thirds of India’s domestic market share, will partially shift their operations from Delhi Airport’s terminal-2 (T2) to terminal-3 (T3) from September 5. This is being done due to capacity enhancement work that will be carried out at T2. The terminal’s capacity is being increased to 18 million passengers per annum from the current 15 million passengers per annum.

Advertising

“The move comes as part of DIAL’s efforts to enhance passenger experience at Delhi Airport at a time when SpiceJet, IndiGo and GoAir, operating from terminal-2, have witnessed steep traffic growth compounded by the re-allocation of Jet Airways traffic,” Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a statement.

IndiGo will shift a part of its flights to T3 from T2, while SpiceJet will shift its full operations at T2 to T3. GoAir, which operates only out of T2, will continue to do so. For IndiGo, flights with numbers in the 5000 series will shift to T3, while its terminal-1 (T1) flights will remain unaffected.

Upon shifting of operations, the passenger load at T2 is expected to reduce by 27 per cent, DIAL said. “Meanwhile, DIAL has started phase 3A expansion works of airside as well as terminal-1 and terminal-3 …,” it noted.

With the move, IndiGo will become the only airline to operate domestic flights out of all three terminals at Delhi Airport, while SpiceJet will operate out of T1 and T3. GoAir will operate only from T2, and AirAsia India will continue to operate only out of T3. Full-service carriers Air India and Vistara, too, will continue to operate only from T3. In a statement, SpiceJet’s CMD Ajay Singh said, “With this, our flight operationals would be restricted to just two terminals — T1 and T3 — of the Delhi airport. This move will enhance convenience of passengers travelling with us and provide them greater comfort ….”