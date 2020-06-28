Deadline to submit bids for Air India extended again

Earlier, the last day for bids was June 30. Earlier, the last day for bids was June 30.

The Centre Saturday extended the deadline — for the third time — to submit bids for Air India till August 31. Prior to the change, the deadline for interested bidders to submit an expression of interest for the national airline’s disinvestment process was June 30.

“The above changes are as per the requests received from the IBs (interested bidders) in view of the prevailing situation arising out of COVID-19,” as per a notification by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management. In January, the Centre had put 100 per cent of its stake in Air India, including the airline’s 100 per cent stake in Air India Express and 50 per cent stake in Air India-SATS Airport Services, on the block.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd