Deadline for submission of EoIs for Jet Airways extended to August 10

The resolution professional (RP) for Jet Airways has provisionally extended the deadline for submitting expression of interest (EoI) documents to buy the debt-laden airline till August 10.

Advertising

Earlier, the deadline for submission of EoIs was set for August 3. Sources said that while the RP received EoIs from at least two parties on Saturday, the deadline may have been extended to give additional time to Etihad Airways.

Read | Jet Privilege on ‘accelerated growth path’, says senior executive

“On basis of requests received from prima facie credible interested resolution applicants for some additional time, the deadline for submission of EoI is being provisionally extended (subject to formal ratification by the committee of creditors),” the RP said in a press release.

Advertising

According to sources, several parties have shown interest in Jet Airways. The Hinduja group has been in discussions with Etihad Airways to put in a formal bid for the airline. Sources said that Etihad Airways is yet to firm up its position on several issues before formally committing its interest in Jet Airways.

Etihad Airways did not respond to email queries till the time of the story going to press.

The RP had invited EoI from interested parties for the resolution of Jet Airways on July 20. The earlier August 6 timeline for finalising the list of eligible resolution applicants and circulation of request-for-proposal is likely to be extended for a week as well, sources said, adding that the RP aims to complete the process within the set timeline.

The stipulated deadline for submitting resolution plans is September 5, and the plan is expected to be submitted to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for its approval on September 20. The entire process is now likely to get delayed, sources said. FE