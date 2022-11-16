scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Govt says masks no more compulsory during air travel

In a communication to the scheduled airlines, the ministry said the latest decision has been taken in line with the government's policy of a graded approach to COVID-19 management response.

Till now, the use of masks or face covers while travelling on flights was mandatory. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The civil aviation ministry on Wednesday said the use of masks is not compulsory during air travel but passengers should preferably use them amid the declining number of coronavirus cases.

Till now, the use of masks or face covers while travelling on flights was mandatory.

In a communication to the scheduled airlines, the ministry said the latest decision has been taken in line with the government’s policy of a graded approach to COVID-19 management response.

“… the in-flight announcements henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by COVID-19, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers,” the communication said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...Premium
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assetsPremium
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assets
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja h...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja h...

It also said that any specific reference to fine/penal action need not be announced as part of the in-flight announcements.

The total number of active coronavirus cases in the country accounted was only 0.02 per cent of the total infections and the recovery rate increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the latest official data.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,28,580 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 05:01:49 pm
Next Story

Should you apply ghee on chapati? Is it healthy?

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement