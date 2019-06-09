Costlier air travel: Hike in aviation security fee from July 1

INDIAN Air passengers will have to shell out a bit more to fly July 1 onwards as the Ministry of Civil Aviation has decided to increase the aviation security fee (ASF) to Rs 150 from Rs 130 per passenger on domestic flights, according to an official government document.

Meanwhile, the ASF for international passengers has been increased to $4.85 from $3.25 effective next month, the document further said.

The order from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, dated June 7, 2019, also stated that the ASF will be replacing the PSF (SC), which stands of passenger service fee (security component).

“The above rates of the ASF will be applicable with effect from 00.01 Hrs of 01.07.2019 and will replace the PSF (SC) which was being charged so far at the rate of Rs 130 per embarking passenger for tickets issued against Indian Rupees and USD 3.25 per embarking passenger for tickets issued against foreign currency,” the order stated.