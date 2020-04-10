IndiGo’s post lockdown plans — fill only 50 per cent seats, no meal to passengers onboard

IndiGo Airlines on Saturday started the first direct passenger air transport services on Saturday under the Ministry of Aviation’s UDAAN scheme. IndiGo Airlines on Saturday started the first direct passenger air transport services on Saturday under the Ministry of Aviation’s UDAAN scheme.

Budget carrier IndiGo Airlines CEO Ronojoy Dutta told his employees that post the 21-day nationwide lockdown, once the airline resumes services again, it will fill only 50 per cent of its seats and will not provide any meal onboard to the passengers, news agency PTI reported.

In an email to its employees, Dutta wrote, “We have always been very safety conscious. Now we should be very health conscious too. We will deep clean our aircraft more frequently, will discontinue meal services for a brief period and run our coaches at a maximum load of 50 per cent. We will come out with the new set of protocols very soon”.

“We do not know when the lockdown will be lifted but our plan going forward is to start the airline up slowly at first and gradually ramp up the capacity,” the mail read.

“We are making sure that we are taking decisive actions with each set of stakeholders in mind. In situations like this, companies don’t manage to grow for profitability but due to liquidity. Hence, our singular focus will be on cash flow. We are examining all our fixed costs and discussing ways to bring them down,” the mail added.

The airline CEO’s mail to its employees comes almost a week after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the lockdown on both domestic and international flights will be extended till April 15.

“The current Lockdown on both domestic & international passenger flights is till April 15. A decision to restart the flights after this period remains to be taken. If required, we will have to assess the situation on a case by case basis,” Puri had tweeted on April 2.

India suspended domestic and international commercial passenger flight operations from midnight on March 24 for 21 days in sync with the nation-wide lockdown. However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights, offshore helicopter operations and flights specially permitted by the aviation regulator DGCA can operate during this time period.

