Considering establishing ‘bilateral bubbles’ between US, France, Germany, UK for air travel: Aviation Minister

The government had earlier decided to not allow American carriers to operate between the two countries. (Photo: AP) The government had earlier decided to not allow American carriers to operate between the two countries. (Photo: AP)

The Union Aviation Ministry stated Tuesday that the governement is considering estabilishment of “individual bilateral bubbles” with the US, the UK, Germany and France for allowing airlines of the respective countries in the agreement to operate international passenger flights.

The ministry’s statement came on the heels of the US Department of Transportation announcement Monday that it has banned Air India from operating chartered flights between India and the United States from July 22 without its prior approval. The American severance came as an apparent retalitory measure against Indian government’s decision of not allowing American carriers to operate between the two countries.

The Aviation Ministry was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, “As we contemplate further opening up in response to demands, we are looking at the prospect of establishing individual bilateral bubbles, India-US, India-France, India-Germany, India-UK. These are all destinations where demand for travel has not diminished. Final decisions pursuant to negotiations are expected to be taken soon.”

“We have received requests from authorities in several countries including the US, France, Germany among others requesting that their air carriers be allowed to participate in the transportation of passengers along the line being conducted by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission. These requests are being examined,” it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.