‘CoC extends deadline to submit bid for Jet Airways resolution to August 31’

he committee of creditors (CoC) for Jet Airways on Monday decided to extend the timeline for submission of expression of unterest (EoI) for the resolution of the airline till August 31, sources said.

The additional time, they said, has been given for South America’s Synergy Group, owner of Avianca Airlines. The resolution professional (RP) has also sought additional interim funding from lenders to recover some assets, including engines, of the airline stuck in Singapore, sources added.

Lenders to Jet Airways met on August 26 to discuss the expression of interest submitted by the Synergy Group. The group had evinced interest in Jet Airways last week, after the deadline for submitting EoIs had already passed.

Apart from the South American group, three entities had showed interest in the grounded airline — a Russian fund Treasury RA creator, Volcan Investments and Panama-based Avantulo Group. Volcan Investments is the family-owned trust of Anil Agarwal, the founder and executive chairman of Vedanta Resources. Of the three, Volcan Investments withdrew its EoI. Etihad Airways, a strategic partner of Jet Airways, also backed out of the resolution process earlier this month stating there remained very significant issues relating to Jet’s liabilities.

The RP sought additional funding to release certain assets stuck in Singapore and other countries. The CoC will vote and decide on the matter by Friday, sources said. —FE