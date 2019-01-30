Cheating FIR against SpiceJet CMD, airline says allegation baseless

Delhi Police has registered an FIR of cheating against SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh and seven others, after a south-Delhi based private consultant alleged that they used his services in the aviation sector, but did not pay him.

“Following the court’s directions, we have registered an FIR under IPC Section 420 (cheating) at Greater Kailash police station against Singh and other officials. We have started an investigation and appropriate legal action will be taken after conducting a proper investigation,” DCP (south) Vijay Kumar said.

The case was registered after Puneet Dewan, who runs a consultancy in Defence Colony, filed a complaint in a Delhi court.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said: “All allegations in the complaint are false, fraudulent, baseless and concocted. The complainant has committed fraud… and is now filing frivolous complaints to extract money. He has deliberately concealed facts before the court. The company/directors have no claims or dues of the complainant and will take strict action against him under the law.”