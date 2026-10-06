Centre may look at reviving jet fuel price stabilisation fund scheme amid surge in fuel costs

With a surge in jet fuel prices in recent months hitting airlines, the government could consider a revival of the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) scheme to provide stable fuel pricing to airlines amid extreme price volatility in the international market, a senior government official said Tuesday. The Rs 10,000-crore PSF scheme was first announced in June amid soaring jet fuel prices, but lapsed after it failed to attract any airline at the time as prices moderated shortly afterwards on hopes of truce in the West Asia conflict.

However, jet fuel prices have surged again as the conflict drags on, leading to major disruptions in global energy flows. Separately, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu told reporters that the government is in discussion with airlines as well as the public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) on jet fuel prices, but didn’t elaborate further. The recent hike in jet fuel prices has prompted India’s largest airline IndiGo to hike fuel surcharge on flight tickets after six months, and other airlines might follow suit.

Recently, the Federation of International Airlines (FIA), which has IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet members, also urged the government to review jet fuel pricing in India and implement a cost-plus pricing model instead of the current model of international benchmark pricing. It also said that if timely relief was not made available, the airlines could be forced to withdraw from a number of unsustainable routes. It also said that jet fuel now accounts for 55-60% of airlines’ operational expenses, versus 30-40% earlier.

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Under the PSF scheme, which didn’t find any takers among airlines at the time, the OMCs were to sell jet fuel to participating Indian airlines for their domestic as well as international flights at a fixed price irrespective of the price fluctuations in the international market. The OMCs were to be compensated from the Rs 10,000-crore price stabilisation fund when they incurred losses on ATF sales. When international prices fell, the OMCs’ gains were be used to offset the financial support that was provided to them.

The government expected this arrangement, which was to be in place for up to three years, to ease the pain for the OMCs as well as Indian airlines, and rein in runaway airfares due to fuel price pressure. It was a voluntary facility only available to Indian airlines, and was to be implemented through an agreement between the airlines and the OMCs, under which the carriers had to commit to procure fuel exclusively from the OMCs for up to three years.

The stable jet fuel price level under the scheme was set at Rs 115 per litre in Delhi, with price levels varying at different airports due to differences in state taxes. However, soon after the scheme was announced, prices fell below the fixed price level as global prices eased amid hopes of a resolution in the West Asia conflict. As none of the Indian carriers signed up for the scheme within the prescribed timeline, it was allowed to lapse. But with the revival and escalation of the conflict in subsequent weeks, jet fuel prices again jumped. In the latest revision on October 1, the price of jet fuel was hiked by about Rs 16 per litre to Rs 137 per litre.