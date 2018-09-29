Cancelling FY18 flight tickets may get costlier for some after Sunday

Airlines levy 5 per cent GST on economy class tickets; business class attracts 12 per cent. Airlines levy 5 per cent GST on economy class tickets; business class attracts 12 per cent.

For some of those who booked their flights on or before March 31, 2018 cancelling the tickets after September 30 would mean losing more money than usual as airlines are not expected to refund the goods and services tax (GST) component of their air fares. While full-service carriers Vistara and Jet Airways will not refund the GST component of the fares if tickets are cancelled post Sunday, low-cost airlines AirAsia India and GoAir will bear the costs and refund the tax.

A senior Air India official said that GST will be refunded only for tickets submitted for refund up to August 31, 2018 for tickets issued up to March 31, 2018, to give one month for processing and added that all its travel agents have been informed about the same.

This arises from the Section 34 (2) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, which says that any credit note issued by a company for supply of goods or services should not be declared later than September of the following financial year. Therefore, GST collected by an airline during 2017-18 will not be adjusted for in case a ticket is cancelled after September 30 this year. Airlines levy 5 per cent GST on economy class tickets, while business class tickets attract 12 per cent tax.

Full-service carrier Vistara said: “As per the GST Law, effective 1st Oct’18, GST will be non-refundable for tickets issued on or before 31st Mar’18”. An official at Jet Airways, said on condition of anonymity, that the airline’s channel partners and travel agents have been informed that the airline will not be refunding GST if tickets booked in the previous financial year are cancelled after Sunday. Jet Airways did not respond to an e-mail query. When asked if the airline will refund the GST component when a passenger who booked ticket on or before March 31, 2018 cancelled the booking after September 30, an AirAsia India spokesperson said: “…as of now, we intend to refund the GST component of the fare if guests decide to cancel their tickets after 30 September.” To a similar query, a GoAir spokesperson also confirmed that the airline will refund the GST component.

Queries sent to IndiGo and SpiceJet did not elicit any response till going to press.

Experts said that even for other sectors where an advance payment is made upon booking, such as the banquet departments of hotels, the GST will not be refundable in case cancellations are made after the September 30. “It is necessary for all businesses to issue relevant credit notes for all cases where the services or goods have not been provided or there is any deficiency in supplying such goods or services. This includes cases where the consumer has cancelled an earlier order for which payment was made earlier. The earliest time limit prescribed for such credit notes is September 30 and hence it is necessary for businesses to make necessary corrections now,” MS Mani, partner, Deloitte India said. Another tax expert pointed out that in the pre-GST regime, entities could claim tax refunds independent of any time limits.

Airlines are mandated by a civil aviation requirement issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to refund all statutory taxes and user development fee, airport development fee, passenger service fee to the passengers in case of cancellations, non-utilisation of tickets, or no show. This provision is also applicable for all types of fares offered including where the tickets are non-refundable.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App