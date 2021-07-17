Pratt & Whitney to advance its hybrid-electric propulsion technology

Governments of Canada and Quebec are investing in the new hybrid-electric propulsion technology. (Photo: Twitter/ISED Canada)

Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC), an organisation designing, manufacturing and servicing aircraft and helicopter engines, will be advancing its hybrid-electric propulsion technology and flight demonstrator programme.

“We see hybrid-electric propulsion systems as one of the key routes to making aircraft of the future even more fuel efficient. We expect that smaller aircraft, including regional airliners, will be the first to benefit from this technology, creating a clear opportunity for India to grow these segments in a sustainable manner,” said Ashmita Sethi, president and country head, Pratt & Whitney.

Talking about the technology benefiting India, Sethi added, “India has one of the newest and most fuel efficient aircraft fleets in the world, powered by our GTF, V2500, PT6 and PW100 engine families. So India’s aviation sector is superbly positioned to lead a sustainable flying roadmap in the future.”

The hybrid-electric propulsion technology would enhance the performance of different phases of flight, and it would allow a 30 per cent reduction in fuel burn and carbon dioxide emissions.

“Pratt & Whitney Canada is proud to be a leader toward ever more sustainable aircraft propulsion technologies and be an integral part of Canada’s green recovery plan,” said Maria Della Posta, president, Pratt & Whitney Canada. “Hybrid-electric technology has an important role to play in enabling the next step-change in efficiency for aircraft engines, and we are uniquely positioned to demonstrate this potential.”

We’re working with @dehavillandAIR and @CollinsAero on advancing our hybrid-electric propulsion tech. to build a #Dash8 flight demonstrator program for a more #sustainable future. Learn about our project for Canada’s Green Recovery Plan: https://t.co/nMzReQRASW pic.twitter.com/4cc9jpXOVy — Pratt & Whitney (@prattandwhitney) July 15, 2021

P&WC, in collaboration with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (De Havilland Canada), will be integrating the new technology into a De Havilland Canada Dash 8-100 flight demonstrator, stated the press release.

The government of Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund will be supporting the technology demonstrator as a part of Canada’s green recovery plan. The project is a part of a $163M CAD investment, supported by the governments of Canada and Quebec.

P&WC is targeting ground testing of the technology in 2022 and flight testing of Dash 8-100 demonstrator in 2024.