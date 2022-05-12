Tata Group appoints Campbell Wilson as CEO & MD of Air India

The Tata Group has appointed Campbell Wilson as CEO & MD of Air India. Wilson is currently CEO of Singapore Airline’s low-cost subsidiary Scoot.

Earlier this year, Tata Group had named Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci as Air India’s CEO & MD, but he subsequently denied the position.

Wilson, 50, has 26 years of aviation industry expertise across both full service and low-cost airlines. Wilson started off as a Management Trainee with Singapore Airlines (SIA) in New Zealand in 1996. He then worked for SIA in Canada, Hong Kong and Japan before returning to Singapore in 2011 as the founding CEO of Scoot, which he led until 2016.

He then served as the Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing of SIA, where he worked on Pricing, Distribution, eCommerce, Merchandising, Brand & Marketing, Global Sales and the airline’s overseas offices, before returning for a second stint as the CEO of Scoot in April 2020.