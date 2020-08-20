Cabinet okays proposal for leasing out 3 more airports

In July 2019, the Cabinet approved the proposal for leasing out the other three airports — Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and Lucknow — to Adani Enterprises. (File)

The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved the Civil Aviation Ministry’s proposal for leasing out airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram through public-private partnership (PPP). Adani Enterprises had won the rights to run six airports — Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati — through the PPP model after a competitive bidding process in February 2019.

In July 2019, the Cabinet approved the proposal for leasing out the other three airports — Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and Lucknow — to Adani Enterprises. At a press conference on Wednesday, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Cabinet has approved the proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram airports through the public-private partnership model.

The Cabinet also approved a one-time relaxation to Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation for extending loans to discoms. As per the relaxation, discoms can avail loans beyond the earlier limit of a working capital cap of 25 per cent of last year’s revenues under the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY).

