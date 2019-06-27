Cabinet okays amended AERA Act, now govt to bid out airport projects

The powers of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), with regard to setting user charges for passengers as well as airlines, just got eroded due to an amendment approved by the Union Cabinet in the AERA Act, 2018, earlier this week.

Once the amendment is passed by Parliament, the Civil Aviation Ministry is empowered to bid out private airport projects on the basis of pre-determined tariff and in such cases the airport regulator will have no power to set or revise user charges. However, the government will consult or seek recommendations of AERA in setting such pre-determined tariff. Thus, in an area where AERA had final powers, its role at best will become advisory.

“Notwithstanding anything contained in sub-sections (1) and (2), the Authority shall not determine the tariff or tariff structures or the amount of development fee in respect of an airport or part thereof, if such tariff or tariff structures or the amount of development fees has been incorporated in the bidding document, which is the basis for award of operatorship of that airport,” the amended Act reads.

Another major change in the Act, which reduces the power of AERA, is a change in the definition of categorisation of airports. Hitherto, AERA had the power to set tariffs for airports handling over 1.5 million passengers per annum. Now, it can set tariff for airports handling 3.5 million passengers per annum. As a result, around 17 airports will go out of the ambit of AERA’s regulation with regard to tariffs. Previously, AERA regulated 30 airports and will now regulate only 13. —FE