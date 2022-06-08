A BPO, discounted Air India tickets & unpaid dues: ‘Racket’ unravelled by Covid

When a Chandigarh-based travel agent called Air India’s customer care centre in February last year to seek clarity on a Kathmandu flight he was about to book for a passenger, he unwittingly became a part of a racket that ended up in losses of over Rs 50 lakh for him and multiple others like him. The operation, which involved booking Air India tickets through a two-decade old BPO company, IGT Solutions, without making payments to the airline ran smoothly until the second Covid wave hit the country, after which it started to unravel and come apart at the seams.

Last February, the agent called a Gurgaon-registered Air India customer support number seeking a clarification on the name pattern for tickets he was booking for a Kathmandu-bound flight. The Air India call centre, managed by IGT Solutions, assured that he will get a callback from one of their support executives. Soon, he received a call from a person claiming to be an Air India representative helping him with his concern.

Shortly after, the agent again got a call from the same representative, but this time with an offer. “The man claimed to be from Air India and asked me how much I paid for the Kathmandu ticket. When I told him the amount, he offered me the same ticket at a significant discount of Rs 10,000 to the quoted price,” he said. The alleged Air India representative agreed to his payment terms and issued a ticket. The agent’s customer travelled to Kathmandu without hassle and he paid the money to this person. “For the next 15 days, we followed this model of payment only after the trip is complete…since the person never failed, I decided to make payments at the time of booking,” he said, adding his other travel agent colleagues also started booking through this person. All this went on like clockwork until the Covid wave of May 2021, which impacted people’s travel plans and they started cancelling tickets. Some of the agent’s customers cancelled tickets to destinations, such as Canada, expecting a refund. But the travel agent never received that refund to pass it on to his customers. Other agents also found themselves caught in this trap. “As of date, refunds of about 60 tickets (mostly to flights to Canada) totalling Rs 52 lakh is due … and I am just one agent — there are several more,” he said.

Simultaneously, Air India became aware of an accounting discrepancy towards the amount it expected to receive from IGT Solutions for tickets it believes were issued by the BPO company on the airline’s behalf. “Legitimate tickets were issued but the airline did not receive payments towards these bookings … when this particular mismatch lasted for a longer period, we approached IGT Solutions and asked them to look into it,” an Air India executive told The Indian Express. He refused to share the total amount that the airline is due to receive. IGT Solutions, on its part, filed an FIR at Cyber Crime Police Station, Gurgaon, last month against unknown persons where it has said “multiple tickets were issued through Air India system with no payments being received by the airline, which was notified by Air India to IGT”.

In the FIR, IGT Solutions said after the discrepancy was discovered, it provided certain IP addresses to Air India from which it provides the call centre services, so that the airline can restrict access to all other IP addresses. “As this control was not put in place, to our utter shock, we find that few/may be many tickets have been issued without any payments,” read the complaint filed by IGT Solutions’ senior manager-fraud investigations Manmeet Bakshi. Multiple messages sent to Bakshi seeking comment did not elicit a response. IGT Solutions did not respond to a set of queries.

IGT Solutions was InterGlobe Technologies earlier while it was owned by Rahul Bhatia — the promoter of IndiGo. The call centre company was acquired in 2019 by AION Capital — a JV between global PE fund Apollo Global Management and ICICI Ventures — in 2019 for $230 million. AION Capital is reported as likely to sell 85 per cent stake in IGT Solutions to private equity major Baring PE Asia for over $800 million. Responding to email queries, an Air India spokesperson denied involvement of its employees in the fraudulent ticket bookings.

Asked about the circumstances in which the alleged fraudster could have accessed the agent’s details, the spokesperson said: “… we made it quite clear that Air India is in no way addressed in the FIR, mentioned by you, and is not aware of any allegation of involvement of its own personnel in the case”.

After months of not receiving their money, the agent, along with others, travelled to Delhi last July to confront the alleged fraudster. “He promised to refund the money. But it is still due. He has not returned to his home since last July. My only hope is on the police investigation.”