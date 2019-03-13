Here’s a list of countries, airlines that have grounded Boeing’s 737 MAX jets

In the aftermath of Ethiopian Airlines plane crash Sunday which killed all 157 people on board, 149 passengers and 8 crew members, a number of countries have banned the Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet. While several airlines have grounded the jet from their fleet, many others continue to fly pending an investigation into the crash.

Some officials, as per AFP, found similarities in the Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines plane crash and the Indonesian Lion Air jet crash from October 29 last year, that killed 189 passengers and crew.

As many as 13 countries — including India — and most of the European Union nations have banned the Boeing 737 MAX planes. While At least 11 individual airlines have banned the use of the Boeing jet from their fleet.

The list of countries which have banned the 737’s are:

* Australia

* China

* India

* Indonesia

* Kazakhstan

* Malaysia

* New Zealand

* Egypt

* Kuwait

* Lebanon

* Oman

* United Arab Emirates — including major hub Dubai

* Namibia

The list of airlines:

* Argentinas

* Aeromexico

* Cayman Airways

* Comair (South Africa)

* Eastar Jet (South Korea)

* Ethiopian Airlines

* Gol Airlines (Brazil)

* Icelandair

* MIAT Mongolian Airlines

* Norwegian Air Shuttle

* S7 (Russia)

(With AFP inputs)