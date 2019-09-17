Bhubaneswar airport to partially shut down operations for 8 months

Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) may see partial suspension of operations in two phases for maintenance work for a period of eight months, Director Suresh Chandra Hota said Tuesday.

However, the proposal is pending approval from the Director General Civil Aviation (DGCA). “We will need approval from DGCA. We are carrying out all assessments before we approach them”, Hota said.

In the first phase, from November to March, operations will be suspended from 10 pm to 5:30 am. In the second phase, April through June, operations will be suspended in the daytime from 10:30 am to 6 PM.

Maintenance work includes recarpeting the runway, previously done in 2007, sources in BPIA say.

Hota claimed that the maintenance work period will also be used to complete additional infrastructure requirements of the airport. “Work on the parallel taxi track, which has to be connected to the main runway at three places, will be completed at the time,” he said.

Biju Patnaik International Airport, also known as Bhubaneswar Airport, is the sole international airport in the state. It is named after the former Chief Minister of Odisha, Biju Patnaik, who was also an aviator.