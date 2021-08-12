IndiGo commences flight services from Bareilly

In a bid to expand its regional footprint, IndiGo airlines on Thursday commenced operations from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly city under the government regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who flagged off the airlines’ Bareilly-Mumbai flight, said it “will not only improve transportation facilities in the region but will also open immense opportunities in tourism, education, industry and trade and commerce for the region.”

नाथ नगरी बरेली को देश के दो और महानगरों से जोड़ने के लिए, आज से बरेली और मुंबई के बीच @IndiGo6E द्वारा नयी उड़ानें सप्ताह में 4 दिन और 14 अगस्त से सप्ताह में 3 दिन बरेली और बैंगलोर के बीच नयी उड़ानों की शुरुआत की जा रही है।

Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh and Bareilly MP Santosh Gangwar were also present via video conferencing from New Delhi.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports and keep airfares affordable.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said that the launch of flight operations from Bareilly marks the progress on IndiGo’s plan to connect seven key regional destinations in the country by the end of this year.

“Bareilly has always been special as it was identified as one of the 100 Smart Cities being developed in India, making it a promising hub for IT/ITeS services. Enhanced connectivity will promote trade and commerce while offering support in realising the vision for Bareilly as it progresses towards a smart future,” Kumar said.

After flagging off the Bareilly-Mumbai flight, Scindia said that Alliance Air, which operates four days a week on the Bareilly-Delhi route, will start operating flights on a daily basis from August 26.

The first commercial passenger flight to Bareilly airport was flagged off by the previous Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on March 8.