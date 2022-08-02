scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Bahrain now on IndiGo’s map, first flight took off from Mumbai on Monday

Indigo on July 6 announced the commencement of direct service between Mumbai and Bahrain from August 1.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 2, 2022 9:22:20 am
Indigo commences its direct flight service from Mumbai to Bahrain (Image: Representational Twitter/IndiGo6E)

The maiden direct flight of domestic airline IndiGo from Mumbai to Bahrain, reached the gulf country on Monday morning.

“Bahrain International Airport welcomes the arrival of the inaugural IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Bahrain, following the commencement of a new direct service,” an official release said.

Indigo on July 6 announced the commencement of direct service between Mumbai and Bahrain from August 1. The airlines said it now covers 25 foreign destinations including all the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

“Bahrain will be the first post-covid international addition to the 6E network. We will strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares,” Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said as quoted in the release.

Bahrain is famous for Royal Camel Farm, the island of Pearls, the Twin Towers of Bahrain Trade Centre, one of the largest underwater theme parks, Dive Bahrain, Isa Town, the capital city of Manama, Zalaq, UNESCO world heritage site of Qal’at Al Bahrain, Sitra, Muharraq and the wildlife reserve at Al Areen.

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 09:20:59 am

