AviationMin sets up three advisory groups to sort out sector ‘challenges’

To deliberate and resolve challenges faced by the sector, the civil aviation ministry has constituted three advisory groups with representative of airlines, airport operators, cargo carriers, ground handling companies, flight training organisations, and maintenance, repair and overhaul companies.

“The groups shall meet regularly to deliberate upon issues and resolve challenges facing each sector. Orders have been issued for the same,” the ministry said in a statement. All the three groups will be chaired by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

According to the official order, the first group comprises chiefs of airline companies and includes Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal, IndiGo Promoter Rahul Bhatia, SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh, GoAir Director Ness Wadia, Vistara Chairman Bhaskar Bhat and CEOs of AirAsia India and Alliance Air. The group also includes Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Secretary of Civil Aviation and Director General of Civil Aviation as members. The advisory group of airlines will advise the government on ways to enhance the domestic and international connectivity, matters related to passenger facilities during air travel, methods to safeguard the viability of airlines, among other things In addition to the civil aviation ministry and DGCA representatives, the second group comprises Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Chairman, Director General, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, Chairman of Airports Authority of India, GMR Group Business Chairman GBS Raju, Adani Group Vice-President Jeet Adani and BIAL MD & CEO Hari Marar.

According to the terms of reference of the advisory group of airport operators, the panel will discuss matters relating to enhancing airport capacity in the country, advise the government on infrastructure augmentation and modernisation, issues related to airport tariffs, and CAPEX performance of airports, including targets under National Infrastructure Pipeline.

Similarly, the third group, which comprises ground handling organisations, MROs, flying training organisations, etc includes 17 members other than ministry and regulatory representatives. These members represent organisations such as Air India Engineering Services Ltd, GMR Aero, Celebi, AI-SATS, Bird Group, AAICLAS, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi and Chimes Aviation. This group will discuss measures to increase the participation of Indian carriers in air cargo transportation and promote employment growth, suggest measures for infrastructure improvement and capacity building for air cargo sector, etc.

Scheduled domestic passenger traffic was suspended in India for about two months between March 25 and May 24 last year due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Since June 2020, the domestic traffic had been on a path of recovery when the second wave of the pandemic hit India during April and May this year.