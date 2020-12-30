AviationMin asks airlines, airports to prepare for vaccine transportation

As the rollout of Covid-19 vaccine nears, the Civil Aviation Ministry has sounded out airlines, airports and ground handlers to start preparing for the transportation with a special focus on temperature regulation, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said Tuesday, adding that the exact guidelines to be followed by these stakeholders will be issued closer to the date of transportation.

“All the main stakeholders — airports, airlines and ground handlers — have been alerted and asked to draw their plans. The exact SOPs will be formulated with the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals when we know the exact requirements of the vaccine — what precautions have to be taken, how it has to be transported and what other measures are required. That has to be factored in and it will be done near to the date of transportation and details SOPs will be laid down,” Kharola said.

At the same event, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that India expects to begin administering the Covid19 vaccine in January and by July, it expects administering the vaccine to 30 crore beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Puri added he expects that the temporary suspension on the UK-India flights, which has been in place since 11.59pm December 22, could be “slightly extended”.

Deadline for AI physical bids closes

NEW DELHI: The final deadline for submission of physical bids for Air India disinvestment closed Tuesday with US-based Interups withdrawing from the race by not submitting a physical bid, sources said. Apart from Interups, Tata Sons and a consortium of Air India’s employees had submitted an expression of interest.

Next, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management and the transaction advisor for the disinvestment process will inform the qualified interested bidders on January 5, after which the process to place financial bids will begin. The government this year kicked off process to divest 100 per cent stake in Air India.