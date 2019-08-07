Aviation regulator tells airport operators to conduct periodic inspection of runway surface

In the wake of a series of runway excursion incidents across Indian airports that led to discovery of several shortcomings in runway maintenance, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday directed all airport operators to conduct periodic inspection of runway surface.

“Airport operators have been mandated to conduct periodic friction test and rubber removal to keep the runway in proper condition to enable proper braking action,” a senior DGCA official said.

Friction test assesses the resistance of a runway, a key factor for effective braking of an aircraft at the time of landing.

The aviation regulator has prescribed that for busy airports that see an average of more than 210 aircraft movements on the runway every day, or annual aircraft weight for runway greater than 5,535 million kg – whichever is higher – friction measurement test should be conducted once every week.

On the lower end, for airports with average number of aircraft movements on the runway less than 15 per day or annual aircraft weight for runway less than 447 million kg, the measurement test should be conducted once a year.

The surface condition of a runway has a major safety impact on aircraft operations in particular on aircraft landing performance. Low friction levels and contaminated runway surface can cause aircraft overruns and run-off incidents. The DGCA had in July sent notices to airports including Chennai, Ahmedabad and Calicut after an inspection found out that some critical areas were not being maintained as per safety standards.

In its letter to the Ahmedabad airport, the aviation safety regulator had noted that friction test reports considered for analysis from December 2018 to June 2019 showed a downward trend in friction values below maintenance planning level, and below the minimum level at few locations.

In addition to the prescribed frequencies of friction measurement tests, Tuesday’s DGCA circular also told aerodrome operators that additional friction tests should be conducted whenever it is suspected that a runway has become slippery under other than normal wet conditions or due to unusual surface conditions. It also pointed out that rubber deposits in touch-down zone of runway are one of the primary cause of reduction of friction values when runways are wet.

“Aerodrome operators should keep a watch over rubber deposits and take necessary actions for its removal, whenever frictional values are nearing minimum friction values,” the circular noted.