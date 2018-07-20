Aviation Ministry to reach out to Home Ministry over CISF dues

Delhi airport owes over Rs 600 crore; AAI too is Rs 100 crore short every year Delhi airport owes over Rs 600 crore; AAI too is Rs 100 crore short every year

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is soon expected to approach the Ministry of Home Affairs with an aim to resolve the ongoing tussle between the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) — which manages security at major airports — and the airport operators that owe the security agency for its services. While the CISF has threatened to gradually withdraw its security cover from the Delhi airport if the dues are not cleared by September, airport operators have blamed the rising costs behind non-payment of dues and sought an increase in passenger service fee (PSF) to meet the expenses. Notably, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) alone owes over Rs 600 crore to CISF, while Airports Authority of India (AAI) is short of around Rs 100 crore every year in its dues to the agency.

“We have not sent any specific proposal for hike in PSF. We would like to discuss the issue further with MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs),” Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation RN Choubey told The Indian Express, when asked whether the ministry was looking into the demand made by airport operators to increase the PSF and if it was confident that the airports would be able to clear their dues to the CISF.

In response to an e-mail query, a DIAL spokesperson noted that security of the IGI Airport was a sovereign function and the operator was working in a fiduciary capacity on behalf of the Centre. DIAL collects PSF from embarking passengers as per the tariff decided 10 years ago and the collection is passed to an escrow account subject to an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General. “DIAL is meeting the security related expenses out of this Escrow Account as per guidelines issued by MoCA from time to time. Due to the Cost exceeding the Collection over a period of time, there is a deficit in PSF(SC) account. DIAL Management had a meeting with ADG CISF (Airports) in the recent past and apprised him about the reasons for the deficit in PSF (SC). We are coordinating with MoCA to make sure that this issue is addressed,” the spokesperson said.

The decision on the quantum of PSF is taken by the government on the basis of capital expenditure and operating costs of a particular airport divided by the number of passengers. However, currently a blanket Rs 130-fee is charged on each ticket across the country — a component of which is the security charge used to make the payments to security agencies guarding the airport.

AAI Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra told this newspaper that on account of the rising operational expenses such as personnel salaries, the current quantum of PSF is not enough to meet the dues raised by CISF. Out of the 98 functional airports in the country, security at 59 of them is managed by CISF. Among them, 26 airports, including New Delhi and Mumbai, fall in the hyper-sensitive category. Of these hyper-sensitive airports, 18 were under the CISF security cover, while six aerodromes including Srinagar and Imphal, are guarded by the Central Reserve Police Force, the state police or other paramilitary forces. Under the sensitive category, only 37 out of the 56 airports have CISF cover.

“There is no one size that fits all. It depends on how many terminal buildings an airport has, and an airport that runs operations 24×7 has a different manpower requirement. So it all depends on the size of the scale of the operations. While calculating the PSF, these things are important to be considered. It should not be that somebody is collecting far too much while someone is collecting far too less,” Mohapatra said.

Concurring with Mohapatra on the need for an increase in PSF, KPMG’s Partner and India Head of Aerospace and Defence Amber Dubey said it appeared that the cost of security had risen at a rate higher than the growth in traffic, thus not letting economies of scale kick in despite a double-digit passenger traffic growth India has witnessed over the last few years. “While all security costs have to be borne by the passengers, the key question is about the quantum of capex and operating costs. While modern equipment for scanning of cargo, baggage, and passengers will be costly, they will also lead to faster processing,” he said.

Dubey also pointed out that India handled around 15.4 crore departing passengers during 2017-18 and if an additional fee of Rs 50 was levied on every departing passenger, the CISF’s dues could be cleared. “This should be accompanied by a thorough review of whether we really need so many CISF personnel at the airports. Many of their services can be outsourced while the core security activities stay with CISF … Security expenses have to be reduced by better use of modern technological tools and outsourcing of all non-core security activities. The cost has to be borne by the exchequer and the balance by the passengers,” he added.

