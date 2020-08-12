Aurobindo Handa: ‘Collecting evidences; process to appoint investigators under way’

The Air India Express aircraft split into two after the mishap at Kozhikode airport on Friday. (File)

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) — which is probing the crash of the Air India Express-operated Boeing 737-800 plane at Kozhikode on August 7 — is still in the process of appointing investigators to look into the incident even as the evidence is being collected, AAIB’s Director General Aurobindo Handa told Pranav Mukul in an e-mail interview. Investigators have so fartaken custody of plane’s black boxes, the digital flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorderm and they are being analysed. Excerpts:

What stage is the investigation into the Air India Express mishap at Kozhikode currently at?

Collection of evidences for the purposes of investigation into the causes of the accident to Air India Express B-737 aircraft VT-AXH has been initiated and is in progress. This investigation is being carried out as per the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017 and ICAO Annex 13.

What are the immediate next few steps that the AAIB will take to ascertain the cause of the incident?

As the objective of the investigation is prevention of accidents and incidents, a thorough and in-depth investigation into all contributory factors would be carried out. Aircraft accident investigation is a very technical process which is time consuming as it involves a lot of data download, analysis and interpretation.

Has the AAIB appointed investigators to probe the incident?

The process to appoint suitable and experienced investigators is under way.

What are the key aspects that the AAIB will study as part of its investigation into the Kozhikode incident?

All aspects would be deliberated upon.

