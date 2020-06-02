ATF prices sees 56% hike

Even as no airline operated scheduled passenger flights, the mainstay of their business, between March 25 and May 25, oil companies continued to pass on the reduction in crude oil rates in form of cutting the price for jet fuel. (File Photo) Even as no airline operated scheduled passenger flights, the mainstay of their business, between March 25 and May 25, oil companies continued to pass on the reduction in crude oil rates in form of cutting the price for jet fuel. (File Photo)

Price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), which was cut seven consecutive times since February, has been hiked to Rs 33,575.37 per kilolitre in Delhi — a steep 56 per cent increase compared with prices notified on May 16.

Prior to the beginning of the reduction cycle in February — when airlines had already started curtailing flights on account of low demand and travel restrictions caused by COVID-19 outbreak — the price of jet fuel stood at Rs 64,323.76 per kilolitre.

Even as no airline operated scheduled passenger flights, the mainstay of their business, between March 25 and May 25, oil companies continued to pass on the reduction in crude oil rates in form of cutting the price for jet fuel. Starting from May25, the Centre allowed airlines to operate commercial passenger flights on domestic routes, hitherto with a curtailed schedule. Monday’s price revision was the first one since the resumption of flights.

However, the same price transmission on account of a drop in crude rates to a record two-decade low was not done for automobile fuels — petrol and diesel — the prices of which have been on hold since March 16.

