At T-3, facial recognition system trial run from Sep 6

A three-month trial of the biometric facial recognition entry system for domestic passengers of Vistara airlines will be started at IGI Airport’s Terminal 3 from September 6, said officials.

“With this technology, passenger entry would be automatically processed based on facial recognition at all check points, including airport entry, entry into security checks, and aircraft boarding,” the GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said Thursday.

After successful completion of the trial, DIAL said the facility would be officially launched at Terminal 3, and subsequently at other terminals of Delhi airport.

“The enrolment process for passengers with valid flight tickets and government ID proofs will start at the registration kiosk,” the airport operator said.

A DIAL spokesperson said, “Participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at discretion of passengers…”