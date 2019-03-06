Anil Ambani firm wins Rs 648 crore contract to build new airport at Rajkot

Reliance Infrastructure (RInra) Tuesday said the company has bagged a Rs 648 crore contract from the Airport Authority of India to build a new airport at Hirasar, in Rajkot district of Gujarat.

The new airport is being constructed near National Highway-8B connecting Ahmedabad and Rajkot, nearly 36 km from the existing Rajkot Airport. The company emerged winner among nine bidders that included Larsen & Toubro, Dilip Buildcon and Gayatri Projects.

“Reliance Infrastructure Limited E&C (Engineering & Construction) has received the Letter of Award (LOA) from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) of a contract worth Rs 648 crore for the construction of new greenfield Airport at Hirasar in Rajkot district of Gujarat,” RInfra said in a statement here.

RInfra participated in the tender for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract independently as a main contractor.

The company said the scope of the EPC contract includes, construction of runway, turning pads, taxiways, apron, perimeter and other roads, drainage system, fire station, fire pit, cooling pit, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of airfield ground lighting system, visual aids for navigation and bird hazard reduction etc.

“Reliance Infrastructure had scored the highest technical score of 92.2 per cent among nine qualified bidders like Afcons, and L&T. The airport is to be completed within 30 months from the date of issue of LoA,” the company said.

Over time, the proposed new airport will also meet the spill over needs of Ahmedabad. The holistic development of Hirasar airport will serve the demand generated by Rajkot city and will also cater to the demand in neighbouring states, the statement said.

“Our strong credentials in infrastructure projects execution are borne out by the successful execution of large scale transportation and power projects. The Hirasar airport project will further strengthen RInfra’s bona fide to be a leader in infrastructure projects,” Reliance Infrastructure E&C CEO Arun Gupta said.

Reliance Infrastructure Limited E&C is part of Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra). RInfra has a project portfolio of 1,000 km of roads, 140 MW of solar power, 4,000 km of transmission lines and 9,000 MW of thermal power.

The division offers a single point solution for execution of projects from “Concept to Commissioning” including project development, project engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning for clients.