Amid India-Pakistan faceoff, domestic airlines waive cancellation fees on select routes

Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, multiple domestic airlines including Air India, Vistara and GoAir have waived cancellation charges on selected routes. Civilian flight services were briefly disrupted at nine airports across the country Wednesday after Pakistani jets violated Indian Air space.

Advertising

Air India waived off rescheduling charges for up to the first week of March and also capped fares at Rs 5,000 for flights to Srinagar, Leh and Jammu from New Delhi.

Vistara said that it would waive cancellation charges if a ticket has been booked to or from Amritsar, Jammu, Srinagar or Leh for travel up to March 31. In a statement, it added that it would provide a full refund for passengers who could not make it to the airport to fly to or from the aforementioned cities yesterday.

“For customers booked to or from Amritsar, Jammu, Srinagar or Leh for travel up to March 31, 2019, we are offering free cancellation with a full refund,” Vistara said in a Twitter post on Wednesday night. “For those who want to cancel their bookings to or from these cities for travel up to March 31, please email your request along with PNR details and phone contact… We will strive to respond to all such requests within 4 hours, between the hours of 7am and 11pm,” the airline added.

The airline, however, will not entertain any date change requests for flights within the period specified.

GoAir said it will not charge for rescheduling and cancellations up to March 15 to defence personnel. It also said it will allow all passengers travelling to/from Chandigarh, Srinagar, Jammu and Leh with bookings up to March 15, free cancellations if they wish to cancel their tickets, besides free re-booking with a one-week pre/post original date.

Read | New passenger charter: No ticket cancellation charges within a day of booking

Advertising

All the above-mentioned airlines including Indigo have extended zero cancellation fees for all defence personnel who have bookings on any route and have been asked to report to duty.