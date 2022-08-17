American Airlines to buy 20 Overture aircraft having ‘twice the normal speed’

August 17, 2022 6:36:57 pm
The American Airlines will be buying 20 Overture aircraft, claimed to fly at twice the speed of the present aircraft, from US aviation company Boom Supersonic.
According to a statement, American Airlines has paid a deposit amount for 20 aircraft and may purchase as many more in the near future.
“Looking to the future, supersonic travel will be an important part of our ability to deliver for our customers,” the statement quoted American’s Chief Financial Officer Derek Kerr as saying.
As per Boom Supersonic, an Overture aircraft, designed to carry 65 to 80 passengers, can fly at a speed of 4,250 nautical miles or 7,871 km per hour and on the water at Mach 1.7 speed.
With such a speed, one can reach from Miami to London in just under five hours from present nine hours and in three hours from Los Angeles to Hawaii against six hours.
Overture, whose final production design was revealed by Boom Supersonic last month, is slated to roll out in 2025 and take the first passenger flight by 2029, the statement added.
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
