Alliance Air to operate flights between Imphal and Dimapur from Dec 7

Alliance Air on Tuesday announced direct 50 minute-long flights connecting Imphal to Dimapur. The airline, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, will begin operations from December 7. This is under a Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), part of the government’s Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) programme.

The flights between Imphal and Dimapur will operate thrice in a week, on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Flight 9I 741 will depart from Guwahati at 8 am and reach Dimapur at 8.55 am and then depart for Imphal for 9.20 and arrive there at 10.10 am. Flight 9I 742 will depart from Imphal at 10.35 am, arrive in Dimapur at 11.25 am, depart for Guwahati at 11.50 am and reach at 12.45 pm.

The price of a one-way ticket from Dimapur to Imphal or vice versa will cost Rs 1,811. A 70-seater aircraft will be deployed on these routes by the airline.

The flights are expected to ease connectivity from Dimapur to Guwahati and from Guwahati to Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata. Imphal is not connected to India’s rail network, and it takes approximately 7 hours by bus to reach Dimapur station in Nagaland to Imphal station.

With the addition of these two destinations, the airline will have flights connecting 59 destinations.

