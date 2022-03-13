Alliance Air plane overshoots runway at Jabalpur after landing; probe on

An ATR 72-600 aircraft operated by Alliance Air overshot the runway after landing on Saturday at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

All 55 passengers and five crew members onboard the flight were safe but the airline has de-rostered the pilots pending an investigation.

The 72-seater turboprop aircraft departed from Delhi on Saturday, shortly after 11.30 am for its 1-hour-40-minute flight to Jabalpur.

After landing, the aircraft shot off the runway by 10 meters.

“While we follow laid down policies/procedures as per the regulatory authorities and have strict checks in place — both pre and post flight operations in order to ensure complete safety of our passengers & crew, we regret the unfortunate incident,” read a statement from Alliance Air.

“We have taken strict note of the incident and the cockpit crew have been de-rostered. A thorough investigation has been initiated. The findings of the same shall be shared with the regulatory authorities and we shall ensure that all required corrective actions are put in place,” the airline added.