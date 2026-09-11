Alliance Air flight makes emergency landing at Delhi airport after engine failure

The aircraft landed at Delhi airport around 2.15 pm, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24. (File photo)

An Alliance Air aircraft made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Friday afternoon due to an engine malfunction, according to a source, news agency PTI reported.

The ATR 72-600 aircraft, operating flight 9I 698, had around 40 people onboard. The aircraft landed at Delhi airport around 2.15 pm, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.

The source told PTI that the plane made an emergency landing as one of the engines was inoperative. The aircraft landed safely after the engine failure.

Alliance Air did not immediately comment on the incident.