Alert air traffic crew averts major accident at Goa airport

An alert air traffic control crew at Naval Air Station helped avoid a major accident Tuesday when an aircraft was about to land at the Goa International Airport.

The SG 3568 SpiceJet flight, which took off from Surat at 6:10 am, was scheduled to land at Goa airport at 7:35 am. However, when the flight was on the final approach for landing, the Runway Controller Ramesh Tigga noticed that the nose landing gear was not deployed. He immediately alerted the ATC tower where the Air Traffic Control Officer Lt Cdr Harmeet Kaur informed the incoming flight to abort the landing, and make a second attempt after a go-around.

However, the second attempt too proved unsuccessful. The flight finally managed to land safely at 8:05 am on its third attempt after the front landing gear was partially deployed.

