Alcohol test for airside ground personnel, ATCs soon

In addition to cockpit and cabin crew undergoing breath analyser tests to check the level of alcohol in their blood, airside ground personnel and air traffic controllers (ATCs) in India will also have to undergo the test soon, as per a new civil aviation requirement proposed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Advertising

The personnel, which the draft regulation proposes to cover, will include air traffic controllers, flight dispatchers, aircraft maintenance personnel, aerodrome operation personnel, fire and rescue personnel, vehicle drivers, ground equipment operators and ground handling staff.

“There are people working with sensitive parts of aircraft, driving buses close to planes, managing air traffic — which if function after consuming alcohol can prove to be a threat to the safety of passengers and others working at an airport,” a senior DGCA official said, explaining the rationale behind the proposed norms.

While the draft regulations stipulate that all such personnel undergo the alcohol test prior to reporting for duty, it also noted that the organisations engaged in the provision of air navigation services, aerodrome management, aircraft maintenance and repair, shall ensure that at least 10 per cent individuals employed in their respective organisations as engaged in such functions are randomly subjected to breath-analyser examination on a daily basis. “There have been many cases where ground personnel, maintenance staff and those involved in safety sensitive functions have been found to be under the influence of alcohol but lack of regulations around this meant they could not be apprehended,” the DGCA official said.

Advertising

The proposed rules also follow those laid down for pilots and cabin crew when violations are found. In the case of a first violation, the licence of the concerned personnel will be suspended for three months. In the case of a second violation, the suspension will be for one year and for the third violation it will be for three years. If a fourth violation happens, then the licence shall be cancelled permanently.

It is also proposed to mandate the organisations to maintain the relevant breath analyser result records of their personnel for at least a year.

Internationally, rules laid down by the global aviation regulator ICAO states that holders of licences “shall not exercise the privileges of their licences and related ratings while under the influence of any psychoactive substance which might render them unable to safely and properly exercise these privileges”. The US Federal Aviation Administration and the UK Civil Aviation Authority have also developed and published their policy for detection of consumption of psychoactive substance including alcohol by personnel engaged in safety sensitive functions.

The aviation safety regulator has sought comments from stakeholders on the proposed rules by September 5.